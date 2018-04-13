TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lottery officials are about to reveal who won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot last month.
The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference in Trenton.
The sole winning ticket for the March 30 jackpot was sold at a Lukoil station in Riverdale, New Jersey.
Lottery officials say it was the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest single jackpot winning ticket ever sold in New Jersey.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.