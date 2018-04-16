FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police temporarily closed a portion of Interstate 93 after strong winds overturned three tractor-trailers.
Authorities closed the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway in Franconia Notch around 4 p.m. Monday. State police say one of the trucks fell on a trooper’s cruiser. The trooper inside the vehicle was not injured.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says the road has reopened but tractor-trailers are still being diverted.
Officials say the crashes damaged guardrails along the highway.
