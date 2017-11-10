MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Winds have reached over 100 mph (160 kilometers per hour) at the Mount Washington Observatory and temperatures got down to 40 below zero at the highest peak in the Northeast.

The New Hampshire observatory, site of some of the world’s worst weather, last month recorded a 130 mph (160 kilometers per hour) wind gust during the Northeast storm. The summit, at more than 6,200 feet (1,900 meters), once held the world record for the fastest wind gust at 231 mph (372 kph) in 1934.

Friday’s frigid conditions didn’t stop the observatory’s Tom Padham from battling the whipping winds. In a post on the observatory’s Facebook page , Padham straps on a pair of goggles and heads outside. The winds stand him up and he can be seen almost losing his footing.