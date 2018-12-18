PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — High winds and heavy rains knocked out power to 17,000 people in northwestern Oregon, and winter warnings went into effect in western Washington.
Pacific Gas and Electric says it’s trying to restore power on Tuesday in Portland and surrounding areas amid rainfall and wind gusts.
Another utility, Pacific Power, says some 3,700 homes are without power on the southern Oregon coast.
In Washington, Puget Sound Energy says that about 3,400 customers on Tuesday are starting the day without power.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- 'Republicans will never stop': Obama rips GOP after Affordable Care Act is ruled unconstitutional
- Trump to 'review' case of Green Beret accused of murdering Afghan
- Retired Army general set to be tried on charges of abusing daughter
The National Weather Service says it measured wind gusts along the coast at 62 mph (100 kph). Lowlands will continue getting soaking rain that will turn to snow in the mountains.
Officials say that southwest Washington and the Olympic Peninsula have an increased risk of flooding.