ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Windy conditions have prevented pilots from flying on the final day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

KOB-TV reports that event officials raised the red flag around 8:40 a.m. Sunday, canceling all flying events at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The station says visitors at the park saw a static display on the last day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and those balloons that inflated did not stay up for long before the red flag went up.

Sunday was the only day over the nine-day event where a mass ascension didn’t take place.

However, KOB says some balloons not associated with the Balloon Fiesta did take off away from the park grounds.

The 46th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was expected to draw close to a million visitors to central New Mexico.

