ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Winds at high tide have caused flooding in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.

Rhonda Wardlaw, a spokeswoman for the city, said 10- to 15-mile-an-hour winds created “above an average nuisance flood” on Tuesday by the Annapolis City Dock.

The city closed two roads downtown to prevent people from trying to drive through flooded streets. Traffic around the city was unusually heavy Tuesday morning when high tide occurred at about 8:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the area in effect through 1 p.m.

Wardlaw says flooding is not expected during this evening’s high tide at 9:30 p.m., because the winds have shifted with no additional rain in the forecast.