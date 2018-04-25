GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is experimenting with a unique window design that mimics tree branches to help prevent bird collisions.
School officials say birds hitting windows has been a campus-wide problem for years. Mark Hostetler is a professor of wildlife ecology and conservation in UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. He says they asked students to monitor buildings two years ago to see where the bulk of the collisions were occurring.
The new window treatments have vertical lines similar to tree branches and other obstacles that are too narrow for most birds to fly through, so they avoid them.
Hostetler says no bird collision deaths were recorded after installing the treatments in Newins-Ziegler Hall.
