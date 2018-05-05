MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — More than 10,000 homes and businesses remain without power after strong winds brought down trees and branches across New Hampshire overnight.

The state’s largest utility reported about 11,000 customers without power Saturday morning. A company spokesman told WMUR-TV he expects power to be restored by the end of the day.

State police say part of Interstate 293 in Manchester was closed because wind pushed some low-hanging utility wires across the highway. In Ashland, a tree crashed through an apartment, with one branch landing on a child’s bed. No one was hurt.