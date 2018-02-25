CHICAGO (AP) — Wind gusts of up to 50 mph in places have downed power lines in several states hugging Lake Michigan.

Consumers Energy said Sunday it’s working to restore power to more than 20,000 customers across Michigan. The power was back on for thousands by afternoon Sunday. The utility said power should be restored to everyone by later Monday.

Indiana and Michigan Power reported several hundred customers without power in southwestern Michigan and across the border in Indiana, including in the South Bend area. ComEd in Illinois reported smaller numbers of outages in the Chicago area.

Wind also knocked down some lamp posts overnight in the Chicago area. And police blocked one road in Chicago after a piece of metal ripped loose and dangled from a high-rise apartment. No injuries were reported.