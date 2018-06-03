SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri trail is now designated as at National Recreation Trail.
The U.S. Department of Interior this week named Wilson’s Greek Greenway as a national trail. It was the only trail in Missouri among 19 that received the designation this year.
The 5-mile recreation trail runs through southwest Springfield and unincorporated Greene County. It also connects to the 6-mile South Creek Greenway, which runs east-west through the middle of Springfield.
Wilson’s Creek Greenway is the fourth trail in the Ozark Greenways system to earn the National Recreation Trail recognition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
Others include Galloway Creek Greenway; the Frisco Highline Trail; and South Creek Greenway.