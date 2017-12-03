WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Wilmington are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the back.
Wilmington police said in a statement Saturday evening that officers were dispatched for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, they found the victim conscious, alert and able to speak.
She told officers she heard several rounds of gunfire, then realized she’d been shot in the back.
Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and she was then taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Police said no suspect information was available. They are seeking witnesses and video.