WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Wilmington have arrested a man in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.
The body of 58-year-old Annette Henry was found Saturday after police were called to an apartment. Henry suffered multiple stab wounds.
Police said they followed a blood trial that ended at a vacant house. When a tactical team entered the house, they found a man trying to escape.
Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Kevin Dyton of Wilmington. They said Dyton was Henry’s boyfriend.
Dyton has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
He is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution.