WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 20-year-old Wilmington man has pleaded guilty in an attack on an off-duty police officer.

The Delaware Department of Justice said in a statement Friday that Deonta Sanchez will face 6 to 52 years in prison when sentenced in June.

Authorities say an off-duty New Castle County Police officer was leaving a church in July 2017 when Sanchez and three other people attacked him. They say Sanchez punched the officer and tried to get his gun during the altercation.

The statement says the investigation suggested the attackers knew the victim was an off-duty officer when they attempted to rob him.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and second-degree conspiracy.