WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Since April, a North Carolina bar known for craft beer has been holding church services.
The Wilmington StarNews reports that a small congregation meets three Sundays each month at The Sour Barn in Ogden. The bar is affiliated with Broomtail Craft Brewery.
The services include two hours of prayer, music, Bible study and discussion. Pastor Matthew Ray says people often stick around afterward to keep the discussion going over a beer.
Ray says that instead of a traditional sermon he opens a discussion and the group then talks about real-world problems and applies Bible teachings to them. The gatherings typically draw 15 to 30 people.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford
Barry Owings frequently attends what’s known as Church at the Sour Barn with his wife. He describes it as an alternative to conventional church.