ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 59-year-old Willow man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony evidence tampering in the death of his wife.
Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday arrested Michael Kilgo in the blunt force death of 56-year-old Hattie Labuff-Kilgo.
He’s being held without bail. Online court documents do not list the case.
Troopers were asked Monday morning to check on Labuff-Kilgo when she did not appear for work. Troopers learned she had traveled Saturday to Petersville.
Troopers found her pickup on Petersville Road about 35 miles (56 kilometers) off the Parks Highway.
Searchers Tuesday found her body 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the truck. Troopers say the state medical examiner determined she had suffered “blunt force with sharp force trauma.”
Troopers arrested Michael Kilgo at noon Wednesday at his home.