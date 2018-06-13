WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A Williston physical education teacher accused of child sex crimes is facing more charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Everest Moore was arrested in March on three counts of gross sexual imposition stemming from incidents allegedly involving sexual misconduct with girls under the age of 15. Two more charges were added in April, and three additional counts have now been added for a total of eight.

KXMC-TV reports that Moore has pleaded not guilty to the initial five charges against him. He will have a bond hearing on Tuesday for the new charges.

Moore was placed on administrative leave by St. Joseph’s Catholic School in February, following allegations of employee misconduct.

