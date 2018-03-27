WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Williston teacher accused of child sex abuse.

KXMC-TV reports 28-year-old Everest Moore was placed on administrative leave by St. Joseph’s Catholic School due to alleged employee misconduct last month.

Moore was arrested Friday on charges of gross sexual imposition stemming from incidents involving sexual misconduct with three girls under the age of 15 between April 2016 and February 2018.

An attorney listed for him in court documents, Jeff Nehring, did not immediately return telephone calls Tuesday.