BERTHOLD, N.D. (AP) — Berthold police apprehended a suspect in a robbery of a woman in Williston after a high-speed chase.

Police Chief Al Schmidt says the 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were in a car that he stopped for reckless driving, and the pair tried to flee. The car eventually went off the road and the two were arrested.

The high school in Des Lacs was briefly put on lockdown during the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Schmidt says authorities seized a “large amount” of cash and found drugs and concealed weapons in the vehicle.