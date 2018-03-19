WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Williston residents will decide whether to pay higher taxes to fund school construction projects.
The $77.2 million bond issue that goes before voters Tuesday would pay for two elementary schools and an addition to Williston High School.
The bond issue would raise taxes about $215 per year for every $100,000 of taxable evaluation.
District officials say enrollment has nearly doubled in the past decade, to about 4,100 students in grades K-12. The construction projects would be completed by fall 2019 and would raise capacity to 5,100.
