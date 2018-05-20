WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Williston police say officers rescued a man trapped in a burning home.
KFYR-TV reports the blaze was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say officers rescued the man who was in the back of the burning home.
Police say two people and two officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police say one of the residents was transferred to a burn unit.
Police say a cat also was rescued and taken to a shelter.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Authorities say the home is likely a total loss.
