WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Williston police say officers rescued a man trapped in a burning home.

KFYR-TV reports the blaze was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say officers rescued the man who was in the back of the burning home.

Police say two people and two officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police say one of the residents was transferred to a burn unit.

Police say a cat also was rescued and taken to a shelter.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Authorities say the home is likely a total loss.

