WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) — A Willimantic man is being held on a $1 million bond, facing sexual assault-related charges stemming from an investigation into an alleged underage prostitution ring.

Thirty-eight-year-old Devin Quirk, formerly of Hartford, appeared Friday in Hartford Superior Court on charges of first-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, patronizing a prostitute and conspiracy to commit trafficking persons. A court clerk says Quirk’s case was continued until Dec. 8.

Media outlets report that Quirk was arrested Wednesday as part of a state police investigation that began Nov. 6 into an alleged underage prostitution business. They cited a police report that says Quirk is also facing a charge of attempting to obtain a date-rape drug for “drugging a pre-teen prostitute.”

It was not immediately clear Friday whether Quirk has an attorney.