MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Rep. Jack Williams says he has done nothing wrong and believes he will be found innocent of corruption charges.

The Republican lawmaker issued a statement Tuesday, a day after being arrested on conspiracy charges related to payments made to another legislator.

The Vestavia Hills lawmaker is retiring this year. He says he has no plans to step down and will continue his campaign for the Jefferson County Commission.

Williams, lobbyist Marty Connors and G. Ford Gilbert, the owner of Trina Health diabetes treatment centers, were arrested Monday.

Federal prosecutors say Gilbert paid then-state Rep. Micky Hammon to push an insurance bill in 2016 to benefit the company. Prosecutors say Williams knew of Hammon’s financial interest in Trina and helped the legislation.