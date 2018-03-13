WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Williams College in Massachusetts has tapped the Ivy League for its new president.

The Williamstown school on Tuesday named Maud S. Mandel, dean of the college and professor of history and Judaic studies at Brown University, its 18th president.

She takes over from interim President Protik Majumder, who was named to the post following the resignation in June of Adam Falk to become president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

The chairman of the Williams trustees says Mandel was selected because she “embodies the values at our core and will provide exceptional leadership as we continue to pursue our shared aspirations.”

At Brown, Mandel was involved in efforts to advance diversity and inclusion, including promoting programs to foster retention for historically underrepresented students in the STEM fields.

She starts July 1.