SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A donated 107-acre riverfront property along the Willamette River in western Oregon will become part of a water trail with a campsite.

The Statesman Journal reports in a story on Friday that Gorham and Robin Nicol donated the land to Willamette Riverkeeper.

Willamette Riverkeeper executive director Travis Williams says the site will support native wildlife and low-impact recreation.

He says the site will be accessible only from the river.

Plans for trails and forest restoration will be developed in the coming months.

