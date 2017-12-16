SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A donated 107-acre riverfront property along the Willamette River in western Oregon will become part of a water trail with a campsite.
The Statesman Journal reports in a story on Friday that Gorham and Robin Nicol donated the land to Willamette Riverkeeper.
Willamette Riverkeeper executive director Travis Williams says the site will support native wildlife and low-impact recreation.
He says the site will be accessible only from the river.
Plans for trails and forest restoration will be developed in the coming months.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com