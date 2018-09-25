LITTLE COLORADO RIVER GORGE, Ariz. (AP) — Will Smith is diving head first into turning 50.
The actor will mark his milestone birthday Tuesday by bungee jumping from a helicopter in northern Arizona.
It will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel .
The stunt is being billed as a leap “in the heart of the Grand Canyon.”
However, the “Fresh Prince” will not jump at Grand Canyon National Park but over a smaller gorge on the Navajo Nation.
The tribe’s reservation borders the east rim of the national park.
In a YouTube video posted earlier this month, Smith recalled visiting the Grand Canyon as a child but being terrified to walk up to the edge.
The event also raised money for charity with an online lottery for a chance to watch the jump in person.