JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Will County officials are purchasing more renewable energy.
The (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown reports that the Will County Board voted to approve a three-year contract for $1.5 million with Constellation Energy for electricity. Half of it will come from renewable sources.
It’s a huge increase from the state requirement that 12.5 percent of power be green.
But some board members wanted more. Homer Glen Republican Mike Fricilone says he understands the need to take “baby steps.” But he challenged colleagues to push to 100 percent green energy within a year.
Board member Don Gould is a Republican from Shorewood. He warned the board it was making too large of a change and suggested a 25 percent renewable power share for now. He noted Will County is a major nuclear-power producer.