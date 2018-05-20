PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Park officials in central Illinois will soon begin construction on new cabins that are part of a $2.4 million capital campaign.

The campaign was recently launched by Forest Park Foundation, which operates Wildlife Prairie Park, the Journal Star reported. The 14 cabins will overlook a bison and elk enclosure at the park. New fences will also be constructed, enabling the animals to approach the back decks of the cabins.

Foundation president Mark Spenny said the cabins will enhance the quality of lodging the park offers.

“The heart of this campaign is moving the park to a sustainable structure,” Spenny said.

Rentals that include existing cabins and cabooses on the property have generated about 1,400 stays annually.

Doug Dillow, the park’s executive director, said other projects will include improvements to the event center that hosts weddings and buildings on the campus, many of which date back to the park’s founding in the 1970.

Dillow said the organization hopes to have at least two of the cabins completed by next year, and will continue to build more as fundraising continues.

The foundation will provide up to $1 million in two-for-one matching grants after contributions from the community. Dillow said it also provided $250,000 in donations for initial engineering and planning work.