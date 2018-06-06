SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah wildlife officials have approved a plan to let loose about 50 desert bighorn sheep this fall in a southern Utah mountain range despite concerns from woolgrowers who fear the plan could have negative effects on the domestic sheep they manage.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is planning to release the bighorn sheep in the Mineral Mountains in Beaver County with a goal of establishing a herd of 175 animals.
Woolgrowers told the Utah Wildlife Board last week that they fear their flocks could be forced off public lands if the wild sheep contract diseases from the domestic animals.
Division director Mike Fowlks says his agency intends to keep the wild sheep away from the wool-growing operations and will use lethal removal if required.
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com