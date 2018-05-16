LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials are on the lookout for a large feline spotted in an odd place — the suburbs of Louisville.

They are telling residents to be vigilant after receiving two credible but unconfirmed sightings of a mountain lion or large feline in the Anchorage area.

A release from the state says two Louisville Metro animal control officers reported seeing what they thought to be a mountain lion or an unusually large cat.

A resident standing took a distant photo of the animal, and biologists concluded that the animal pictured in the photo is significantly smaller than a mountain lion but larger than a typical housecat.

State officials are continuing to monitor the area and have set up trail cameras to identify the animal.