HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Wildlife agencies are meeting this week on Guam to provide updates on numerous projects targeting the invasive brown tree snake, which has proved detrimental to Guam’s native bird population.
The Pacific Daily News reported Monday that increased inspections, awareness programs and effective baiting methods are the main talking points for this year’s series of meetings on the snakes.
James Dixon of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services says that during the past 10 years, 202,033 brown tree snakes have been captured, primarily in four high-risk areas on the island. He says the snakes were captured through trapping systems, nocturnal operations and canine detection programs
Dixon says local authorities are diligent when it comes to inspections, but that cargo transporting boats could be a way the snakes are getting to Guam.
