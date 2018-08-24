ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wildfires have cost the Oregon Shakespeare Festival $2 million in lost revenue because of smoky conditions.

The Daily Tidings reported Friday that the well-known festival in Ashland, Oregon is also canceling its free, outdoor Green Show performances for the rest of the season.

Since mid-July, the majority of the Green Show performances have been cancelled or moved to another location.

During that same period, more than 20 performances of the festival’s three outdoor plays have either been canceled or moved indoors to Ashland High School’s smaller theater.

The festival remains open and its 10 mainstage plays, including outdoor performances, will continue into October.

