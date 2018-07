GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes as a fire caused by a lightning storm continues to burn near Grants Pass, Oregon.

The 39-square mile (101-square kilometer) blaze is moving toward the Rogue River.

The fire in southwest Oregon has caused people to evacuate in the Merlin and Grants Pass areas and further evacuations were ordered Monday afternoon, but no structures or homes have been lost.