SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A highway running the length of California remains closed near the Oregon border where a wildfire continues to rage.
Authorities Sunday had no reopening date for a 45-mile (72-kilometer) section of Interstate 5 north of Redding. The stretch closed Wednesday as flames flanked the roadway and burned several big-rig trucks.
Although the wrecks have been cleared, the 41,000-acre fire remains a threat as it chews through timber and brush in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
As of Sunday morning, the blaze had devoured 63.9 square miles (165 ½ square kilometers). Trucks and other traffic are using a smaller road that has added 100 miles or more to the journey.
Meanwhile, another fire that began Saturday in the Napa County woodlands has prompted evacuations and threatens about 180 homes.