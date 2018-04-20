DENVER (AP) — A wildfire has shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 in western Colorado near Fruita.

The fire started Wednesday night in an island in the Colorado River and spread Thursday after winds picked up. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a campfire is believed to have started Skipper Island Fire.

Meanwhile, a southern Colorado wildfire that burned nearly two dozen homes and scorched about 64 square miles (16,600 hectares) has been stopped.

The 117 Fire, which started near Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Tuesday, was contained Thursday evening.