VALLE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating residents of a small northern Arizona community because of a wildfire.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started Monday with someone burning debris.
It’s in Valle on state land about 35 miles north of Williams.
Tiffany Davila is a spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. She says one vacant structure has burned and others are threatened.
She says the 160-acre wildfire is not threatening the state highway that leads to the Grand Canyon but motorists likely will see smoke.
Sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton says a pre-evacuation order is in place for other residents farther out from the fire.
About 50 people are fighting the fire, and state officials have ordered aircraft to help slow it.