BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire burning in southeast Arizona had grown to about 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares) by Friday night.

The Arizona Republic reports that the fire near Bisbee was sparked during a dry-lightning storm on Thursday night.

The Arizona State Forestry Division said Friday the fire had spread from about 600 acres (243 hectares) on Friday morning to 8,000 by 8 p.m., the agency said.

The fire on Mule Mountain in Cochise County consumed scrub oak and tall grasses about three miles north of Bisbee.

More than 130 fire personnel were working on the fire. Crews were expected to continue building fire lines and using air suppression. Additional resources were expected to arrive early Saturday.

There were no evacuation notices in effect as of Friday night.