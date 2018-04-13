BOONE, Colo. (AP) — Residents of a small town in southern Colorado can return home as crews continue to contain a wildfire that has scorched about 500 acres (202 hectares).

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order for Boone on Thursday night and said the fire was 75 percent contained.

The blaze started Thursday afternoon and forced the evacuation of 229 homes. One person was hurt, but authorities haven’t released any information about the incident.

About 100 firefighters from nine agencies were assigned to the fire, which was fueled by wind gusts of 45 mph to 60 mph (72 to 96 kph). No buildings were reported burned.

Boone is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pueblo.