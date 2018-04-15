OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Residents have been ordered to evacuate from a small southwestern Oklahoma town due to a wildfire threat.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said Sunday that the wildfire is threatening Martha, a town of about 150 people that’s roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Authorities say another wildfire that began in Texas and spread to Oklahoma on Friday was still burning Sunday. Firefighters in both states are battling the blaze, which has scorched about 42 square miles (110 square kilometers) of land.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services says more than 500 firefighters, air tankers and helicopters are working to suppress another wildfire in northwestern Oklahoma that has burned more than 375 square miles (970 square kilometers) of land.