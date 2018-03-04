DENVER (AP) — A wildfire near a rural Colorado community southeast of Denver has destroyed three homes and four barns but no one has been hurt.

Authorities say the fire in Elbert County began sometime about 10 a.m. Sunday and was driven by strong winds.

By early afternoon it had burned about 350 acres (142 hectares), but firefighters had gained about 60 percent containment.

Homes in the area were ordered evacuated while firefighters battled the fire.

Authorities said there were not initial reports of livestock being lost.