BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wildfire in southwestern Idaho about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Boise has grown, but officials say a heavily-traveled north-south route that connects urban populations with outdoor recreation areas is open.

Officials say the fire near Gardena on Friday grew to 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometers) but that Idaho Highway 55 is open in both directions.

Officials say motorists may encounter limited visibility due to smoke as well as rolling rocks and other debris loosened from slopes by the fire.

In west-central Idaho, a wildfire near the small community of Pollock is about 5 square miles (13 square kilometers), and some residents were warned of the possible need for evacuation.

The blaze is on the west side of U.S. Route 95. The road is open.