COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire that burned roughly 300 acres near the Missouri River in western Iowa.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the fire that burned on Sunday has been contained, but it continued to smolder on Monday.
The fire started near Council Bluffs and covered more than 2 miles of brush and trees to the Veterans Memorial Bridge that connects to south Omaha.
The fire also damaged an all-terrain vehicle park that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources manages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.