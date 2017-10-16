CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — An orthodontics office in Rhode Island has received an unexpected patient in their waiting room — a wild turkey who crashed through the office window.

Pezza Orthodontics in Cranston says in a Facebook post they thought the office had been robbed when they found the windows broken Monday.

Staff quickly figured it out when they saw a wild turkey on one of the waiting room chairs.

The office says the glass has since been cleared and the room disinfected. WFXT-TV reports it will take a few weeks to replace the window, and the office has apologized to patients for the inconvenience.

The office says that they do not take turkeys as patients.