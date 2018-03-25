COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — Wild horses roaming a stretch of North Carolina’s Outer Banks are back in their home turf after finding the grass greener on some nearby lawns.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that six horses last week exploited a fence breach that allowed them to escape from their seaside home into the village of Corolla. The horses usually roam an 11-mile-long, limited-access area north of the Currituck County village.

Volunteers corralled them all and carried them back in a trailer.

The fence was built years ago to block the wild horse herd of about 100 from roaming the paved roads within Corolla Village. Before the fence, as many as 20 horses were hit by cars and killed while walking on busy roads.

