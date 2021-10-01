In a crowded grocery store parking lot near Rome, a pack of wild boars followed at the heels of a woman carrying bags full of food from the shop to her car.

The swine nipped at her grocery bags as the woman wove between vehicles, trying to lose her pursuers. In the end, she escaped by dropping her groceries and watching as four adult boars and several piglets descended on the surrendered food, tails wagging as they dug into the meal.

The incident, captured in a video posted to Facebook in May, shows just one victim of the hordes of cinghiali that have descended on the region that surrounds Italy’s capital city in recent months. The hogs have rummaged through garbage, waddled through traffic jams and bothered schoolchildren.

The beasts have also infiltrated local politics in Rome, where candidates in an upcoming mayoral race have exchanged blame for the boar infestation on the campaign trail.

More than 5,000 wild boars live in and around Rome, the Associated Press reported. The animals often keep to the city’s parks, where they stay hidden among trees and shrubs. But piles of uncollected garbage, a problem that has plagued the city for years, have recently drawn them into Rome’s streets.

At the same time, the wild boar population has grown rapidly in the last several years, and the swine have been spotted venturing into human territory more often. In 2019, the local government in Lazio, a region that encompasses Rome and its surrounding countryside, authorized a program to trap boars in cages set up in city parks, the AP reported. Officials have also suggested culling at least 1,000 boars each year to keep the population under control.

The 200-pound oinkers fearlessly walk among cars stuck in traffic and even beg for scraps from admiring families gathered in schoolyards. But they also wreak havoc on crops in the countryside and spread trash through city streets. Wild boars have also been known to attack and even kill people.

The domesticated pig’s feral cousins have even barged into local politics. On Sept. 1, Rome’s Mayor Virginia Raggi sued the Lazio regional government over its alleged failures to control the explosion in the animals’ population, which led to what she called a “boar invasion” in the capital. In response, Lazio officials have blamed Raggi’s management of Rome for luring the beasts into the city.

But Romans’ frustration over the pests doesn’t always trump their empathy. Last year, Raggi ordered an official inquiry into the slaughter of a sow and her six piglets after police shot the animals at a school playground last October. Parents and children had been feeding the family of boars earlier in the day, and animal rights activists protested the killing of the pigs.

“It was a mother with her little ones – just emotionally, this is terrible,” Andrea Brutti, the chief official for wild fauna at Italy’s National Board for Animal Protection, told the New York Times last year.

As Raggi, who was elected in 2016, readies herself for an election this weekend that will determine if she serves a second term, her opponents have used the wild boar mayhem to attack the incumbent. Roberto Gualtieri, who is running against Raggi, has suggested that the swine problem is the mayor’s fault and called her lawsuit “a joke,” Reuters reported. Another Italian politician last week mocked Raggi, calling her a “zoologist” and blaming her for the wildlife that has pestered residents in the capital.

“Wild boars, rats the size of labradors, killer seagulls,” Giorgia Meloni, leader of the national-conservative party Brothers of Italy, said on the campaign trail last Wednesday, Reuters reported. “We’ve seen it all.”