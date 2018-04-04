EAST SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who says she was trying to scare her husband when she accidentally shot and killed him has been sentenced to five years’ probation.

Fifty-three-year-old Catherine Lucas says the gun she was pointing at her husband “just went off.” She says the couple had been arguing throughout the night and he had threatened her with a gun earlier.

Lucas called police early Feb. 3, 2017, to report the shooting. Her husband, 46-year-old Kevin Lucas, was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the face at their Springfield Township home.

Prosecutors originally charged her with homicide. She accepted a deal to plead no contest to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday. Prosecutors did not object to the sentence.