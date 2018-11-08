FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — The wife of a slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader says she, not her son, pulled the trigger.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Malissa Ancona and her son, Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., face first-degree murder charges in the February 2017 death of Frank Ancona , who called himself an “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan.
Ancona last year agreed to testify against her son, whom she originally blamed in the shooting.
But in a Sept. 26 letter to Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, Malissa Ancona said: “He did not pull the trigger (I DID).”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Marine combat veteran kills 12 in rampage at California bar WATCH
- White House shares doctored video to support punishment of journalist Jim Acosta
- Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court
- Wildfire devastates California town of Paradise VIEW
- Justice Ginsburg in hospital after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
The next hearing in Ancona’s case is set for April. Jinkerson’s trial starts in May.
Frank Ancona’s body was found dumped beside the Big River close to Belgrade, 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of St. Louis.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com