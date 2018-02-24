MONTPLIER, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s newest ship “Burlington” has been christened by the wife of U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
On Saturday, Marcelle Leahy christened the USNS Burlington during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, where the vessel is being built.
During the commissioning ceremony, Marcelle Leahy said naming the ship for the Vermont city is fitting because Vermonters have long heeded the nation’s call to service.
The Burlington is the first in the history of the Navy named after Vermont’s largest city.
The Burlington is the tenth of 12 Expeditionary Fast Transports being built for the Navy. The vessels are designed to support amphibious landings or to perform humanitarian missions.