CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker will address undergraduates at Mississippi College’s commencement.
Gayle Long Wicker was the first woman elected as the school’s student body president in 1971 and one of the first two women to join Mississippi College’s board of trustees in 1996.
Undergraduates will receive their degrees during Saturday morning and afternoon ceremonies at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the Clinton campus.
A former administrator on the University of Mississippi’s Tupelo campus, Wicker earned a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College in 1972 and a master’s degree in 1974.
Graduate students will get their degrees Friday evening, with a speech by Vice President of Academic Affairs Ron Howard.
Nursing students will graduate Friday afternoon.