CHICAGO (AP) — The wife of Chicago’s police superintendent has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming she’s a victim of discrimination.

Lt. Nakia Fenner is the wife of Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Details weren’t released by the EEOC. Fenner on Thursday declined to comment on her complaint.

Johnson asked Chicago Inspector General Joseph Ferguson and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to look into the complaint by Fenner, who married Johnson last year.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says in a statement the department received a complaint from Fenner alleging discriminatory practices within CPD’s promotional process. He says the department is committed to an independent and fair evaluation of the complaint.

EEOC spokesman Joseph Olivares says he’s “prohibited by law from confirming or denying the existence of a charge.”