PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The wife of a man fatally shot by police inside a Portland homeless shelter has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officers who fired.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday night in federal court seeks damages, but does not specify an amount.
John Elifritz died April 7 from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said he had prompted 911 calls with menacing behavior earlier that day and carjacked a vehicle that he crashed outside the shelter.
After he entered the shelter, officers ordered him to drop a knife and then fired from across a room.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
A grand jury declined to indict the officers.
The lawsuit says Elifritz was experiencing a mental health crisis. It highlights a 2012 government investigation which found that Portland police engaged in a pattern of excessive force against the mentally ill.
City attorney Tracy Reeve declined comment on the lawsuit.